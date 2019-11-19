Menu

‘Risk to public ended’ after Mounties deploy ERT to Squamish Chief

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 4:10 pm
The Stawamus Chief in Squamish.
The Stawamus Chief in Squamish. Simon Little / Global News

Squamish RCMP says the “risk to public safety has ended” after officers were deployed to the Stawamus Chief on Tuesday morning.

Mounties were saying little about what was happening in the popular hiking and climbing area, except to say a heavy police presence was on site, and that the public was urged to avoid the area.

The RCMP said a heavy police presence would remain in the area for the time being.

READ MORE: Sea-to-Sky Highway reopened after 2 hurt in serious crash: Squamish RCMP

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks said officers were called to the area around 10:45 a.m., and that the Emergency Response Team (ERT) had been deployed.

Banks said police were asking people to leave any area they see police, including the parking lot and peaks one and two of the Chief.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard because it’s such a huge rock at the moment. But if you’re seeing police presence and if you can get yourself out of there for the time being, then leave if you can,” she said.

READ MORE: Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola receives new cable early, allowing rebuild to start

“It’s a difficult thing to do, just given the fact that people are climbing. We don’t want people to be unsafe and try and ascend or descend quickly.”

Banks had also asked people not to share photos of police positions on social media.

