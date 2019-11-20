WATCH LIVE: Gordon Sondland to appear at public Trump impeachment hearings

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday marks the fourth day of public hearings looking into whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden’s son is impeachable conduct.

The hearing will begin with testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who was allegedly overheard while on the phone, discussing the status of “the investigations” with Trump.

Sondland is possibly the most important figure in the scheme to pressure the Ukrainians. He has already revised his closed-door testimony to corroborate the central allegation of a “quid pro quo.”

A second hearing in the afternoon will hear from Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs as well as David Hale, Under Secretary of State for political affairs.

Story continues below advertisement

You can watch the hearings in the video player above, or follow along in the live blog below.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Trump is welcome to appear or answer questions in writing, if he chooses.

Once these public hearings conclude, the committee will summarize its findings in a report and send it to the House Judiciary Committee.