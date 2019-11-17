Menu

Nancy Pelosi vows to protect whistleblower at centre of Trump impeachment inquiry

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 17, 2019 2:38 pm
Schiff, Jordan speak about Sondland and whistleblower after first impeachment hearing
WATCH: Schiff, Jordan speak about Sondland and whistleblower after first impeachment hearing

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing to protect the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Rand Paul says he ‘probably will’ name the whistleblower — here’s why it matters

Pelosi says in an interview aired Sunday on “Face the Nation” that she “will make sure” Trump “does not intimidate” the whistleblower. And she’s pushing back on Trump’s accusations that the process is unfair, saying he “has every opportunity to present his case” and could come before the committee to “speak all the truth that he wants if he wants.”

Trump calls whistleblower’s report ‘wrong,’ full of ‘false information’
Trump calls whistleblower’s report ‘wrong,’ full of ‘false information’

The comments came after Trump criticized his former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, by tweet as she was testifying last week — prompting accusations of witness intimidation.

Ohio Republican Rep. Mike Turner said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he found the tweets “unfortunate” but “it’s certainly not witness intimidation.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
