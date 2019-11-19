Bob Cameron reflects on Bombers Grey Cup history: ‘It’s time we won again’

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are one win away from their first Grey Cup in almost three decades, and at least one former player knows exactly how the team is feeling leading up to Sunday’s big game.

CFL Hall of Fame punter Bob Cameron spent 23 seasons in blue and gold – a storied career that saw him experience the Grey Cup game six times, with a split record of three victories and three losses.

Cameron told 680 CJOB he still has fond memories of the 1990 championship – the Bombers’ last time hoisting the cup.

“My son was just born, and I have a picture of him sitting in the cup,” he said, “and now he’s 29 years old.

“It was a long time ago, and now it’s about time we change that… we were underdogs in 1988, we were underdogs in 1990, and we were supposed to lose both of those games.

“I know Winnipeg’s an underdog right now in this game… but it’s one game, one shot. You never know what’s going to happen.” Tweet This

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers took home the Grey Cup in 1988, but haven’t won since 1990. bluebombers.com

Despite all of the festivities planned for Calgary’s 107th Grey Cup celebration, Cameron said the 2019 version of the Bombers aren’t going to have much time to take part in the off-field action.

“You want to enjoy it, but there’s one focus – that’s to win the Grey Cup. That’s all it is. Tweet This

“You go back to the hotel and these guys go over plays. It’s all about winning the thing, because losing it is devastating.”

That devastation is something Cameron said he still feels acutely. His last experience in a Grey Cup final, the Bombers’ loss to the Calgary Stampeders in 2001, turned on a key play – when a blocked Cameron punt led to the winning touchdown.

“Those things you never get over,” he said. “You go over those plays in your mind all the time. We had a great team, we were 14-4, and we were huge favourites going into that game.

“To lose it was just devastating.

“It’s time we won again.”

