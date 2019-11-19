Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged after sister assaulted during domestic dispute: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 10:28 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls about the incident. Global News File

A 19-year-old Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault following a reported disturbance at a local residence on Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers received several 911 calls from the residence reporting an ongoing dispute between family members.

Police say they were informed the suspect had become involved in a verbal dispute with his father. Officers allege the suspect then assaulted his sister when she tried to intervene in the dispute.

Following an investigation, police arrested the 19-year-old and charged him with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, police said they will not release the name of the accused.

