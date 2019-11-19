Fundraising campaign started for Ottawa woman severely beaten at Mexican resort

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a woman who was severely beaten at a Mexican resort on Nov. 11 has started a fundraising campaign in order to pay for her ongoing care.

According to the GoFundMe page, Alexandra York was on a family vacation in Cancun when she was severely beaten by another guest at the Grand Bahia Principe Tulum, the resort where she was staying.

Mathew York, Alexandra’s brother, has confirmed that he is one of the organizers of the fundraising campaign.

According to the campaign’s webpage, Alexandra went to the resort’s restaurant on Nov. 10 and was befriended by a couple there. Later that evening, the webpage says a man knocked on her door and said he was there to check on her.

The man allegedly attacked Alexandra in her room and left her lying there beaten, strangled and unconscious, according to the GoFundMe page. Alexandra later escaped the room despite her injuries, and another guest came to her aid after she called out for help, the webpage says.

According to the campaign webpage, Alexandra has since undergone nine and a half hours of facial reconstruction surgery. Her injuries include multiple facial fractures as well as a fractured orbital bone and several lacerations to the face and neck.

“Lexie is a beautiful, intelligent, kind-hearted, generous and trusting young woman,” the campaign webpage reads. “She is a loving daughter, sister and auntie who cares about everyone around her; Lexie is a great friend and co-worker to all. Everyone who has ever had the pleasure of knowing Lexie adores her.”

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign has raised well over its $30,000 goal, reaching more than $43,000.

The local Kanata Knights football team, with which Alexandra was previously a cheerleader and coach, has also organized a fundraiser to help her and will be matching donations up to $1,000.

Global Affairs says they are in contact with local authorities and are providing services to York.

“Our thoughts are with the Canadian who sustained injuries in Mexico,” said Global Affairs spokesperson Angela Savard. “Consular officials are providing consular services and are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.”

Global News has also reached out to Mathew York for an update on Alexandra’s condition.

