World

Julian Assange rape investigation dropped by Sweden

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 19, 2019 8:25 am
Updated November 19, 2019 8:26 am
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2019 file photo, buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court.
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2019 file photo, buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

A Swedish prosecutor says the alleged rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in prison in Britain, has been discontinued.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson spoke Tuesday as she gave an update on the Swedish case.

READ MORE: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange loses court delay bid in U.S. extradition fight

 In June, a Swedish court ruled that Assange should not be detained, meaning that while a preliminary investigation in Sweden shouldn’t be abandoned, he wouldn’t be extradited and could be questioned in Britain.

Sweden files request for arrest of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange over rape allegation
Sweden files request for arrest of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange over rape allegation

Two months earlier, Assange was evicted from the Ecuador Embassy in London where he had been holed up since 2012. He was immediately arrested and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
