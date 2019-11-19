Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning issued for southwestern Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 8:01 am
Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is possible in southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is possible in southwestern Saskatchewan on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Southwestern Saskatchewan is under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning Tuesday for the Shaunavon and Assiniboia regions.

READ MORE: 2020 Your Saskatchewan calendars now available in Saskatoon and Regina

The agency said a low-pressure system tracking across the northern United States will spread snow into those regions during the afternoon and overnight before tapering off by the morning.

Accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are likely in the warned areas, with slightly smaller amounts towards Estevan and Carlyle, Environment Canada said.

Officials said drivers should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

READ MORE: École Sister O’Brien School students get their weather fix

The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.

Story continues below advertisement

A snowfall warning has been issued for:

  • Shaunavon — Maple Creek — Val Marie — Cypress Hills
  • Assiniboia — Gravelbourg — Coronach

For the latest conditions and warnings download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Adjusting to winter road conditions
Adjusting to winter road conditions
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaSask WeatherSaskatchewan WeatherWinterSnowfall WarningAssiniboiaEnvironment Canada Snowfall WarningShaunavonSaskatchewan Snowfall WarningSaskatchewan ForecastSask Snowfall Warning
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.