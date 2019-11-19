Snowfall warning issued for southwestern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Southwestern Saskatchewan is under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning Tuesday for the Shaunavon and Assiniboia regions.

The agency said a low-pressure system tracking across the northern United States will spread snow into those regions during the afternoon and overnight before tapering off by the morning.

Accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are likely in the warned areas, with slightly smaller amounts towards Estevan and Carlyle, Environment Canada said.

Officials said drivers should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.

A snowfall warning has been issued for:

Shaunavon — Maple Creek — Val Marie — Cypress Hills

Assiniboia — Gravelbourg — Coronach

