Inquest scheduled for Chilliwack man who died under mysterious circumstances

The BC Coroners Service has scheduled an inquest into the death of a Chilliwack man, whose parents insist was murdered.

Corey Scherbey, 38, was found dead in his Chilliwack home in August, 2011.

He was discovered on his knees, face down on his couch, surrounded by blood.

His mother Gladys says the official finding at the time was that Corey had died of cocaine and ethanol intoxication, but she believes it was foul play.

“I know my son and I know the truth and nobody’s going to tell me anything other than that,” she said.

“I was the one who found him, I took pictures and I know this death is not accidental I know it’s a homicide.”

The Scherbeys have been campaigning for years to have an inquest held into their son’s death.

Last year the RCMP commissioner reviewed the case and determined the investigation “was not reasonably thorough.”

In May, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth ordered an inquest into the death.

Presiding coroner Margaret Janzen and a jury will hear evidence to determine the facts surrounding Corey’s passing.

The jury is not empowered to make any findings of legal responsibility, but can make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

It will also make an official finding on how, where, when and by what means the death occurred.

The inquest is scheduled to begin on April 14, 2020 at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court.