Politics

House Democrats release testimony of diplomat who overheard Trump’s Ukraine call

By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press
Posted November 18, 2019 8:42 pm
David Holmes, official from U.S. Embassy in Ukraine arrives for closed door testimony
WATCH ABOVE: David Holmes, official from U.S. Embassy in Ukraine arrives for closed door testimony

Impeachment investigators have released closed-door testimony from a U.S. official in Ukraine who overheard a call between diplomat Gordon Sondland and President Donald Trump this summer.

Transcripts were released late Monday from interviews with David Holmes, the diplomat who overheard the call, and from David Hale, the State Department’s No. 3 official.

READ MORE: U.S. State Dept. aide says he overheard Trump call about Ukraine ‘investigations’

Holmes is scheduled to testify publicly Thursday about the call. He told lawmakers behind closed doors Friday that he overheard Sondland telling Trump that the president of Ukraine would do anything that Trump wanted, according to remarks obtained by The Associated Press. Trump was pushing Ukraine to investigate Democrats at the time.

Hale is scheduled to testify publicly Wednesday. He was questioned earlier this month about the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ukrainetrump impeachmentimpeachment inquiryDiplomatDavid HolmesDavid Holmes transcriptDiplomat transcriptimpeachment transcript
