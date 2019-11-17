Man arrested after being in possession of gun in Toronto’s north end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after he was found with a handgun in the city’s north end.

Officers responded to a call on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. for a person with a gun near Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive, just west of Weston Road.

According to investigators, a 22-year-old man was standing near a gas station when he was approached by an unknown man, asking for a cigarette.

During the exchange, police said the suspect displayed a gun hidden in his waistband. He fled the scene shortly after.

When officers arrived in the area, they said they located the man. As he was being arrested, police alleged that he attempted to reach for the gun.

Investigators said the suspect was brought into custody and a loaded pistol was seized.

Feisal Noor, 26, is facing several weapons charges and appeared in a Toronto courthouse on Saturday.

