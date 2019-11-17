Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after being in possession of gun in Toronto’s north end: police

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 4:46 pm
Toronto police say a 26-year-old man is facing weapons charges after being found in possession of a handgun pistol in the city's north end. .
Toronto police say a 26-year-old man is facing weapons charges after being found in possession of a handgun pistol in the city's north end. . handout / Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after he was found with a handgun in the city’s north end.

Officers responded to a call on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. for a person with a gun near Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive, just west of Weston Road.

According to investigators, a 22-year-old man was standing near a gas station when he was approached by an unknown man, asking for a cigarette.

READ MORE: 6 arrested, including 3 teens, after rifle seized during raid in Toronto’s west end

During the exchange, police said the suspect displayed a gun hidden in his waistband. He fled the scene shortly after.

When officers arrived in the area, they said they located the man. As he was being arrested, police alleged that he attempted to reach for the gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the suspect was brought into custody and a loaded pistol was seized.

Feisal Noor, 26, is facing several weapons charges and appeared in a Toronto courthouse on Saturday.

Toronto police seize firearms, drugs in gun and gang investigation
Toronto police seize firearms, drugs in gun and gang investigation
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto gun violenceToronto gunsFinch and WestonFinch Ave W and Jayzel DrToronto guns seizedToronto police gun seized
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.