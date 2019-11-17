Winnipeg man arrested after door-to-door salesperson threatened with gun: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of firearm-related charges after a salesperson was threatened with a gun.

Police say a telecommunications salesperson knocked on the door of a house in the 400 block of Collegiate Street Friday around 8:30 p.m. and encountered an upset man.

The salesperson tried to leave but police say the suspect armed himself with a gun.

3:07 Winnipeg Police help to dispose of unwanted firearms Winnipeg Police help to dispose of unwanted firearms

Police say the suspect got into a vehicle and followed the salesperson but he was eventually able to hide inside a home while police were called.

The K9 unit, tactical support team and general patrol officers went to the man’s house but it took them until 11:20 to get him safely into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

A search warrant of the house allowed police to find 12 firearms and ammunition.

Donald Bruce Elliot, 51, is facing a number of charges.