Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Impeachment hearings a literal soap opera on latest ‘SNL’ cold open

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted November 17, 2019 12:07 am
SNL takes turns to ‘Days of our Lives’ to explain Trump impeachment inquiry in cold open
WATCH: SNL takes turns to 'Days of our Lives' to explain Trump impeachment inquiry in cold open

The latest Saturday Night Live cold open mocked coverage of the past week’s impeachment hearings by spoofing the Days of Our Lives intro. 

“Some complained the hearings were ‘lacking in pizzazz,’” a mysterious narrator said as words scrolled down the screen in the style of an old soap opera opening.

READ MORE: Impeachment hearings round 2: Who is Marie Yovanovitch and what is her story?

“This is … Days of Our Impeachment, where the only thing at stake is democracy,” the narration continued. 

The various public officials from the hearings were introduced as if they were characters on a drama series.

Dog that helped in raid to find Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi holds press conference on SNL
Dog that helped in raid to find Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi holds press conference on SNL

Rep. Jim Jordan — played by an SNL cast member — was introduced as a “cross-examiner with a mysterious brain injury.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve got my sleeves rolled up because my job is yelling at a woman!” is his line.

Cecily Strong plays the former American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who Democrats are suggesting was dismissed in real life for being too effective at her work as a diplomat.

Strong poked fun at this aspect of the hearings while in character.

READ MORE: ‘I would quit’: Key takeaways from William Taylor’s impeachment testimony

Trump, supporters slam impeachment probe on SNL
Trump, supporters slam impeachment probe on SNL

“Why did Trump come after me? I committed the ultimate sin. I was good at my job,” she joked.

Actor Jon Hamm appeared in character as career diplomat Bill Taylor, who in reality has told lawmakers that U.S. President Donald Trump was withholding Ukraine’s aid unless the country agreed to investigate Democrats.

The real Taylor is also known for detailed notes because he reportedly has a notebook with him at all times.

“I don’t just kiss and tell, I kiss and tell and I take notes,” Hamm quipped on Saturday night. 

Universal health care comes up as Kate McKinnon channels Elizabeth Warren on SNL cold open
Universal health care comes up as Kate McKinnon channels Elizabeth Warren on SNL cold open
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saturday Night LiveSNLSNL cold openNovember 16 SNLsnl 2019SNL impeachmentSNL nov 16SNL video 2019
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.