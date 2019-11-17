Impeachment hearings a literal soap opera on latest ‘SNL’ cold open

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The latest Saturday Night Live cold open mocked coverage of the past week’s impeachment hearings by spoofing the Days of Our Lives intro.

“Some complained the hearings were ‘lacking in pizzazz,’” a mysterious narrator said as words scrolled down the screen in the style of an old soap opera opening.

“This is … Days of Our Impeachment, where the only thing at stake is democracy,” the narration continued.

The various public officials from the hearings were introduced as if they were characters on a drama series.

5:45 Dog that helped in raid to find Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi holds press conference on SNL Dog that helped in raid to find Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi holds press conference on SNL

Rep. Jim Jordan — played by an SNL cast member — was introduced as a “cross-examiner with a mysterious brain injury.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve got my sleeves rolled up because my job is yelling at a woman!” is his line.

Cecily Strong plays the former American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who Democrats are suggesting was dismissed in real life for being too effective at her work as a diplomat.

Strong poked fun at this aspect of the hearings while in character.

8:51 Trump, supporters slam impeachment probe on SNL Trump, supporters slam impeachment probe on SNL

“Why did Trump come after me? I committed the ultimate sin. I was good at my job,” she joked.

Actor Jon Hamm appeared in character as career diplomat Bill Taylor, who in reality has told lawmakers that U.S. President Donald Trump was withholding Ukraine’s aid unless the country agreed to investigate Democrats.

The real Taylor is also known for detailed notes because he reportedly has a notebook with him at all times.

“I don’t just kiss and tell, I kiss and tell and I take notes,” Hamm quipped on Saturday night.

7:28 Universal health care comes up as Kate McKinnon channels Elizabeth Warren on SNL cold open Universal health care comes up as Kate McKinnon channels Elizabeth Warren on SNL cold open