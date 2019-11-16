Menu

Canada

No one injured in Saturday North River Heights garage fire

By Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 2:47 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. .
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. . Elisha Dacey/Global News

A fire in a garage attached to a Cambridge Street home had firefighters busy Saturday morning as crews doused the blaze.

At about 11:30 a.m., Winnipeg Firefighter Paramedic Service says crews rushed to reports of a blaze at the two-and-a-half storey North River Heights home on the 400 block of Cambridge Street.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and worked to battle the blaze. Crews put the fire out by about 11:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Pay attention while cooking, Winnipeg firefighters warn, after food fire leaves 1 in hospital

The blaze didn’t reach the home. All of the residents got themselves out prior to fire crews arriving. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are yet available.

winnipegHouse FireCity of WinnipegWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceGarage Firewinnipeg house firewinnipeg garage firefirefigthers
