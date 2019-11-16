Menu

CN Rail conductors’ union gives 72-hour strike notice as negotiations continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2019 11:11 am
A CN locomotive makes it's way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov., 28, 2009.
A CN locomotive makes it's way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov., 28, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have given strike notice ahead of a Tuesday deadline.

The union, which represents 3,200 workers, provided the 72-hour notice today as contract negotiations continue over the weekend.

READ MORE: CN Rail confirms layoffs; declines to say how many affected

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference warned in October it was prepared to launch job action after over six months of unsuccessful talks.

A strike could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19 now that the notice has been provided.

The company says its offer to enter into binding arbitration was declined by the union.

The workers, who are mostly located in major urban centres across Canada, have been without a contract since July 23.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
