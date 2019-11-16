Vancouver faces Colorado in conference showdown

Send this page to someone via email

Colorado Avalanche (11-6-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-7-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup of two of the top Western Conference teams.

The Canucks are 5-5-2 against conference opponents. Vancouver has scored 19 power-play goals, converting on 24.1% of chances.

The Avalanche are 3-3-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Colorado has scored 68 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 11.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has recorded 24 total points while scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has totalled six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 15 total assists and has collected 26 points. Joonas Donskoi has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Jay Beagle: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche Injuries: Pavel Francouz: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.