OHL Roundup: Friday, November 15, 2019

ERIE, Pa. – Connor Corcoran scored his second of the night 46 seconds into overtime, and the Windsor Spitfires earned at least a point in their ninth straight Ontario Hockey League game by beating the Erie Otters 7-6 on Friday.

Curtis Douglas tied the game for Windsor (12-3-2) on a power-play goal with 22 seconds left in the third period. He also had three assists for a four-point night.

Jean-Luc Foudy, Will Cuylle, Daniel D’Amico and Tyle Angle also scored. The Spitfires are 8-0-1 in their last nine.

Chad Yetman led the Otters (9-6-5) with a pair of goals and Brendan Sellan, Austen Swankler, Emmett Sproule and Jack Duff supplied the rest of the offence. Sproule and Swankler each tacked on two assists.

Spitfires goaltender Xavier Medina stopped 23 shots. Erie’s Daniel Murphy made 22 saves.

STEELHEADS 6 STING 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Keean Washkurak and William Portokalis scored two goals apiece and Liam Ham added four assists as the Steelheads (6-12-0) snapped Sarnia’s (10-9-0) five-game win streak.

—

WOLVES 4 GENERALS 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield scored a pair of goals and Christian Purboo stopped 45 shots as the Wolves (14-8-0) toppled Oshawa (14-4-1).

—

GREYHOUNDS 4 BULLDOGS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jacob LeGuerrier scored the go-ahead goal with 38 seconds left in the third period, giving the Greyhounds (8-12-1) the win over Hamilton (9-12-1).

—

STORM 4 ATTACK 3 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Daniil Chayka scored 2:19 into overtime, Pavel Gogolev had a goal and an assist, and the Storm (10-4-3) edged Owen Sound (10-6-3) for their seventh straight win.

—

RANGERS 4 FRONTENACS 3 (SO)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Greg Meireles, Liam Hawel and Reid Valade scored shootout goals as the Rangers (7-6-4) handed Kingston (1-14-4) its 12th consecutive loss.

—

FIREBIRDS 6 KNIGHTS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Evgeniy Oksentyuk scored two goals and set up another, Luke Cavallin turned aside 35 shots and Flint (13-6-0) defeated the Knights (10-5-2).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

