Footage of Arizona deputy restraining a teenage quadruple amputee sparks probe

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 15, 2019 5:52 pm
Teenage quadruple amputee wrestled to ground by police
WATCH: Teenage quadruple amputee wrestled to ground by police

Arizona prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct charges against a 15-year-old quadruple amputee after viewing video of a sheriff’s deputy wrestling him to the floor in a group home, the teen’s attorney said Friday.

Samuel Jurgena, a Pima County public defender, said his client went public with cellphone video of the September incident in Tucson to prompt changes in police treatment of youths in group homes.

READ MORE: Vancouver police officers to face public hearing over excessive force allegations

“I think everyone feels in my office this cop should not be out here with a badge and a gun if this is how he’s treating kids in group homes,” Jurgena told The Associated Press.

The AP is withholding the teen’s name because of his age.

KOLD-TV reported Thursday night that the Pima County Attorney’s Office said it decided to drop the charges immediately after seeing the video, which was shot by another resident. A worker had called 911 after the 15-year-old allegedly kicked a trash can over and made a verbal threat, according to authorities.

The teen said he was already on the ground when police got there.

“Instead of getting down on his level to talk to him, the first interaction was the cop standing over him and yelling at him,” Jurgena said.

READ MORE: London’s top cop reacts to newly public details of assault of woman in police custody

The start of the eight-minute video shows the deputy tussling on the kitchen floor with the boy, who is screaming and cursing. The deputy then uses his body to pin the teen on his side. After about two minutes, the officer gets up. He then talks to the teen, telling him to “shut the hell up.”

The boy did not suffer any physical injuries. But Jurgena said the treatment he endured was nevertheless appalling.

“He does not have the ability to fight back in a way like a normal person would,” Jurgena said.

The video later shows another teenage boy being handcuffed. Jurgena said that boy, 16, was the one initially filming. Deputies caused him to hit his head on a wall and then put him in a patrol vehicle, according to Jurgena. But he was then released.

READ MORE: Toronto community shows support for teen after ‘violent’ arrest

Marissa Hernandez, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, said Friday that the agency is conducting an internal investigation. She did not identify the deputy in the video or say if his duties would change during the course of the investigation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
