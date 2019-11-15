Menu

Crime

Body armour, meth, guns seized in West End raid

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 3:34 pm
Members of the Street Crimes Unit look at a house on Toronto Street where police gathered Thursday night.
Members of the Street Crimes Unit look at a house on Toronto Street where police gathered Thursday night. Kevin Hirschfield/Global News

Three adults and a teenage boy are facing charges after Winnipeg police raided a West End home, seizing drugs and weapons Thursday night.

The police Guns and Gangs Unit, along with officers from two districts and the Tactical Support Team, searched two suites at a Toronto Street residence and found a large stash of contraband.

Among the items seized were body armour, a sawed off 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition, a machete, seven ounces of meth, almost $4,000 in cash, and drug packaging material, as well as a scale that appeared to be contaminated with drug residue, police said.

READ MORE: Meth, fentanyl found during police raid at Winnipeg apartment

Stuart James Asham, 45, is facing charges of meth possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing an unauthorized firearm, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possessing body armour without a valid permit, and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Sage Madison Durupt, 20, and 46-year-old David Cameron Gray each face similar charges. All three have been detained in custody.

A 16-year-old has been charged with two firearm-related offences, as well as failing to comply with a sentence. He was released on a promise to appear.

