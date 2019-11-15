Body armour, meth, guns seized in West End raid

Send this page to someone via email

Three adults and a teenage boy are facing charges after Winnipeg police raided a West End home, seizing drugs and weapons Thursday night.

The police Guns and Gangs Unit, along with officers from two districts and the Tactical Support Team, searched two suites at a Toronto Street residence and found a large stash of contraband.

Among the items seized were body armour, a sawed off 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition, a machete, seven ounces of meth, almost $4,000 in cash, and drug packaging material, as well as a scale that appeared to be contaminated with drug residue, police said.

Stuart James Asham, 45, is facing charges of meth possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing an unauthorized firearm, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, possessing body armour without a valid permit, and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Sage Madison Durupt, 20, and 46-year-old David Cameron Gray each face similar charges. All three have been detained in custody.

A 16-year-old has been charged with two firearm-related offences, as well as failing to comply with a sentence. He was released on a promise to appear.

Search warrants executed at a residence in the 300 block of Toronto Street yesterday resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun, a machete, body armour, 7 ounces of methamphetamine and other items. Four people arrested. Details: https://t.co/YI4O38TCvy — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 15, 2019

1:41 Search warrant for drug trade leads to police pursuit and arrests Search warrant for drug trade leads to police pursuit and arrests