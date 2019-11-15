Fresh I.E. hopes to inspire his fellow Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans with new anthem

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg rapper is hoping his Blue Bombers anthem will help carry the city’s CFL team to victory in Sunday’s Western Final.

Grammy-nominated artist Fresh I.E. told 680 CJOB that the track, entitled ‘For the W’, was recorded earlier this week and is his contribution to the Bombers’ Grey Cup run.

“I’m the biggest Bomber fan on the planet. I travel all over the place, and I carry the banner everywhere I go,” he said.

“This is my contribution to say go Bombers go. I’m a huge part of the blue and gold nation and I really want a Grey Cup in Winnipeg. Tweet This

“This is my way of saying ‘let’s do this’, let’s go hard, you know?”

