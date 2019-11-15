Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Fresh I.E. hopes to inspire his fellow Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans with new anthem

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 1:45 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 2:10 pm
Winnipeg rapper Fresh I.E.
Winnipeg rapper Fresh I.E. freshmusic.ca

A Winnipeg rapper is hoping his Blue Bombers anthem will help carry the city’s CFL team to victory in Sunday’s Western Final.

Grammy-nominated artist Fresh I.E. told 680 CJOB that the track, entitled ‘For the W’, was recorded earlier this week and is his contribution to the Bombers’ Grey Cup run.

READ MORE: Planned Forks music festival a ‘love letter to Winnipeg’, say organizers

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m the biggest Bomber fan on the planet. I travel all over the place, and I carry the banner everywhere I go,” he said.

“This is my contribution to say go Bombers go. I’m a huge part of the blue and gold nation and I really want a Grey Cup in Winnipeg.

Tweet This

“This is my way of saying ‘let’s do this’, let’s go hard, you know?”

Voice of the Bombers Bob Irving breaks down the CFL Western Finals
Voice of the Bombers Bob Irving breaks down the CFL Western Finals
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballWinnipeg Blue BombersWinnipeg musicBlue And GoldWestern FinalWinnipeg FootballFor the WFresh I.E.Winnipeg rap
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.