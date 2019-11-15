Menu

Politics

Trudeau to wrap up meetings with opposition leaders with Elizabeth May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2019 7:18 am
What’s next for the Green Party without Elizabeth May as leader
WATCH: What's next for the Green Party without Elizabeth May as leader

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is finishing a week of meetings with opposition leaders today by sitting down with the Green party’s Elizabeth May this morning.

May has stepped down as party leader, but is still the head of the Greens’ three-member caucus in the House of Commons.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May stepped down as leader of the Green Party. Who will take her place?

Trudeau has been seeking common ground with the Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and NDP leaders in separate sessions as he prepares to return to Parliament in December without a majority in the Commons.

He’ll need the backing of at least one of those parties to get any law passed, and his first test will be to get support for his speech from the throne, laying out his general plans for governing.

Elizabeth May 1-on-1 on decision to step down as leader of Green Party of Canada
Elizabeth May 1-on-1 on decision to step down as leader of Green Party of Canada

The Greens elected more MPs in the October vote than they’ve ever had, but remain the only party in the Commons that doesn’t have the numbers to give Trudeau’s Liberals a win by voting with the government.

Story continues below advertisement

That makes the meeting more a courtesy than a negotiation between rivals seeking to find compromises to advance their agendas.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauLiberal PartyGreen PartyHouse of CommonsElizabeth MayGovernment of CanadaParliamentThrone Speechspeaker of the houseTrudeau and May meet
