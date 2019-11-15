Toronto faces Boston on 3-game slide

Send this page to someone via email

Boston Bruins (11-3-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-7-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to stop its three-game skid with a victory over Boston.

The Maple Leafs are 5-5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has surrendered 18 power-play goals, killing 75.3% of opponent opportunities.

The Bruins are 2-2-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Boston has scored 64 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 16.

In their last meeting on Oct. 22, Boston won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has recorded 26 total points while scoring 13 goals and collecting 13 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 16 goals and has recorded 31 points. Brad Marchand has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Mitchell Marner: out (lower body).

Bruins Injuries: Torey Krug: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.