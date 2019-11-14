1 man displaced after fire in Hebb’s Cross, N.S.: Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been displaced after a fire destroyed his mobile home in Hebb’s Cross, N.S., on Thursday.

The man credits his barking dog for alerting him to the fire at the home on Mine 2 Road — located 10 km south of Bridgewater, N.S. — shortly after 6 a.m.

The early warning allowed the man and his dog to escape the fire without injury.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted him with emergency purchases like clothing and food.

He told the Red Cross that he will be staying with friends for now.

