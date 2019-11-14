Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 man displaced after fire in Hebb’s Cross, N.S.: Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 7:22 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 7:23 pm
The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed. .
The cause of the fire has still not been confirmed. . The Canadian Red Cross

A man has been displaced after a fire destroyed his mobile home in Hebb’s Cross, N.S., on Thursday.

The man credits his barking dog for alerting him to the fire at the home on Mine 2 Road — located 10 km south of Bridgewater, N.S. — shortly after 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Moncton-area fire displaces family of 4

The early warning allowed the man and his dog to escape the fire without injury.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted him with emergency purchases like clothing and food.

He told the Red Cross that he will be staying with friends for now.

Power outage affects 19,000 as emergency services respond to incident in Halifax
Power outage affects 19,000 as emergency services respond to incident in Halifax
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaFireRed CrossCanadian Red CrossHebb's Crossdisplaced by fireMine 2 Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.