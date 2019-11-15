LIVE BLOG: Trump impeachment inquiry to hear from former Ukraine ambassador

Send this page to someone via email

The second day of public testimony in the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry kicks off on Friday morning.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives’ intelligence committee starting at 9 a.m. ET.

The House is investigating allegations the U.S. president made the delivery of aid to Ukraine contingent upon a corruption probe into a political rival, former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden, and his businessman son, Hunter.

Trump has maintained a July conversation he had with the Ukrainian president — in which he sought a “favour” — was a “perfect” phone call.

He denies anything illegal happened and has called the impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt.”

Yovanovitch was let go earlier this year at Trump’s request. She said in a closed-door deposition last month that there was a “concerted campaign” against her as Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pushed for probes of Biden and other political opponents.

Public hearings started on Wednesday with testimony from two other U.S. government officials, Bill Taylor and George Kent.

0:37 Nancy Pelosi says Trump ‘has admitted’ to bribery Nancy Pelosi says Trump ‘has admitted’ to bribery

In the event that the Democrat-controlled House draws up articles of impeachment and votes to impeach the president, the matter then heads to the U.S. Senate, where the Republicans have a majority.

Global News will be carrying video of the impeachment hearings as they unfold starting at 9 a.m.. Follow along with our live blog below:

— With files from The Associated Press