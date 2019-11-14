Menu

Traffic

No charges after SUV crashes through downtown Edmonton business window

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 14, 2019 6:29 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 6:33 pm
A vehicle crashed into AVI-SPL Canada at 10548 106 Street in downtown Edmonton on Nov. 14, 2019. .
A vehicle crashed into AVI-SPL Canada at 10548 106 Street in downtown Edmonton on Nov. 14, 2019. . Courtesy: Valerie Meleshko

Employees were sent scrambling at a downtown Edmonton business Thursday morning after an SUV came crashing through the front window.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 105 and 106 streets to reports of a single-vehicle collision into the business.

A vehicle crashed into AVI-SPL Canada at 10548 106 Street in downtown Edmonton on Nov. 14, 2019.
A vehicle crashed into AVI-SPL Canada at 10548 106 Street in downtown Edmonton on Nov. 14, 2019. Courtesy: Valerie Meleshko

According to the investigator, the 36-year-old female driver accidentally drove through the window. No charges are pending against her.

A listener sent pictures in to the 630 CHED text line and said it happened at AVI-SPL Canada.

The company declined an interview, but the photos show a white SUV that appears to have crashed through the front window of the business, before coming to rest about 10 feet in the building.

Office furniture can be seen strewn about and the floor is covered in broken glass.

A vehicle crashed into AVI-SPL Canada at 10548 106 Street in downtown Edmonton on Nov. 14, 2019.
A vehicle crashed into AVI-SPL Canada at 10548 106 Street in downtown Edmonton on Nov. 14, 2019. Courtesy: Valerie Meleshko

Police said no one was injured as a result of the collision.

