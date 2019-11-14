Kelowna Secondary School Varsity Owls seeking spot in Subway Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

The gridiron gurus at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) are in the midst of another hunt for a AAA high school football title.

“The team seems to be clicking at the right time,” said Owls’ coach Chris Cartwright.

This time it’s Cartwright’s Varsity squad seeking a spot in the Subway Bowl

Last year the Owls’ Junior Varsity team ate the Belmont Bull dogs lunch 38-12, flushing them down the Subway Bowl on their way to the provincial title.

1:50 KSS Owls Football KSS Owls Football

Now 17 players from that squad have moved to senior football.

When it comes to winning high school football titles Owls’ pivot Nate Beauchemin is a one man wrecking ball.

Beauchemin quarterbacked the junior varsity team to victory last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just need to stay focused making the jump from Junior Varsity to Varsity has been a pretty big change for me,” Beauchemin said.

1:05 KSS Owls T.O.U.G.H. Philosophy KSS Owls T.O.U.G.H. Philosophy

Beauchemin is still a monster on both sides of the ball, playing offence and defence, just like last year.

The grade 11 KSS student will burst his way into your backfield and set you back for a sack or run the ball right through you and by you.

Last Saturday Beauchemin and his boys made mince meat of Carson Graham High School, 61-21.

The KSS quarterback went 17 for 22 in the air including five touch downs.

One of Beauchemin’s favourite down range targets is Nolan Ulm.

0:37 KSS loses to Terry Fox Ravens in BC high school football varsity league game KSS loses to Terry Fox Ravens in BC high school football varsity league game

The man with rock star hair, soft hands and a 4.0 grade average.

“Student first, athlete second.” Ulm said.

Probably why Ulm has gotten some serious looks from Division One NCAA recruiters.

“I got three full ride offers to Toledo, North Dakota and eastern Washington,” Ulm said.

Never mind interest from every other school in Canada but Ulm said he’ll be running patterns south of the border, hopefully after hosting a Subway Bowl trophy over his head this year.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to do that the Owls will have to go through Vancouver College this Saturday in the semi-finals.

“They’re big, they’re strong and they play hard,” Cartwrigt said of the Van College squad.

Game time is set for 2:30 at BC Place.