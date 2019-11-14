Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Kingston Frontenacs draft pick is performing well with the Junior B Rideaus

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 4:48 pm
Owen Watson is turning heads in the Central Canada Tier 2 Hockey League with the Westport Rideaus.
The Kingston Frontenacs are keeping a close eye on 16-year-old Owen Watson.

Owen Watson’s dream is to one day play for the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League.

The 16-year-old forward from Smiths Falls was a Frontenacs pick in the 2019 Under-18 draft.

“I was thrilled they selected me, and they told me the same thing,” said Watson, who currently plays for the Westport Junior B Rideaus.

“After training camp in September, they decided it was best for me to gain some junior experience in Westport.”

READ MORE: The Westport Rideaus hope to keep rolling in the CCHL2

So far, Watson, who excelled in minor hockey with the Rideau-St. Lawrence Kings, hasn’t disappointed. Westport Rideaus head coach Mike Seed says Watson has the ability to someday play in the OHL.

“He’s a very young player with a lot of raw talent,” said Seed, who recently won his 400th game in the Central Canada Tier 2 League as a coach and general manager. “He can skate, and he can score.

Story continues below advertisement

“Owen has the drive to be the best he can be. He’s performing well against players who are three years older. I know I won’t have him for long. He’s destined to be a Junior A star.”

So far in 18 games, Watson has 15 points.

“Playing in Westport is so much fun,” added Watson.

“I just play my heart out every game. The Frontenacs wanted me to come here to get some good minutes and improve my game. We’ve got a really good team here and the veterans really help me out. I look forward to the playoffs because I think we have the team to go all the way.”

READ MORE: Injured teammate inspires the Westport Rideaus to first place

The Rideaus are currently in first place in the CCHL2’s Richardson Division with 27 points. They lead the Carleton Place Canadians, the defending champs, by one point.

Watson and the Rideaus are back in action on Friday night against the Whitewater Kings. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Westport Community Centre.

Watson is hoping the Frontenacs are paying attention.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonOntario Hockey LeagueKingston FrontenacsSmiths FallsWestport RideausCCHL2Owen WatsonRideau-St.Lawrence Kings
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.