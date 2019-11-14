Kingston Frontenacs draft pick is performing well with the Junior B Rideaus

Send this page to someone via email

Owen Watson’s dream is to one day play for the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League.

The 16-year-old forward from Smiths Falls was a Frontenacs pick in the 2019 Under-18 draft.

“I was thrilled they selected me, and they told me the same thing,” said Watson, who currently plays for the Westport Junior B Rideaus.

“After training camp in September, they decided it was best for me to gain some junior experience in Westport.”

So far, Watson, who excelled in minor hockey with the Rideau-St. Lawrence Kings, hasn’t disappointed. Westport Rideaus head coach Mike Seed says Watson has the ability to someday play in the OHL.

“He’s a very young player with a lot of raw talent,” said Seed, who recently won his 400th game in the Central Canada Tier 2 League as a coach and general manager. “He can skate, and he can score.

“Owen has the drive to be the best he can be. He’s performing well against players who are three years older. I know I won’t have him for long. He’s destined to be a Junior A star.”

So far in 18 games, Watson has 15 points.

“Playing in Westport is so much fun,” added Watson.

“I just play my heart out every game. The Frontenacs wanted me to come here to get some good minutes and improve my game. We’ve got a really good team here and the veterans really help me out. I look forward to the playoffs because I think we have the team to go all the way.”

The Rideaus are currently in first place in the CCHL2’s Richardson Division with 27 points. They lead the Carleton Place Canadians, the defending champs, by one point.

Watson and the Rideaus are back in action on Friday night against the Whitewater Kings. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Westport Community Centre.

Watson is hoping the Frontenacs are paying attention.