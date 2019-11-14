Menu

Crime

Citizen nightclub has liquor licence pulled by LGCA after deadly shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 2:52 pm
Winnipeg police on scene of a homicide at Citizen nightclub.
Winnipeg police on scene of a homicide at Citizen nightclub. Global News

The doors of Citizen nightclub are closed until further notice after Manitoba’s Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority (LGCA) suspended its licence.

The downtown Winnipeg bar on Bannatyne Avenue was where Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, was shot dead on Nov. 2. He was the city’s 38th homicide of the year.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police ID victim from Exchange District shooting death as Jamshaid Wahabi

Police said Wahabi was shot multiple times. Another man was shot in the lower body and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Because the nightclub is still part of an active police investigation, the LGCA did not comment further, other than confirming the bar was served with an immediate suspension under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act, and the suspension will remain in place until further notice.

The specific section of the act, 129(1)(a), says an immediate compliance order can be issued if it’s necessary in the public interest.

One dead after Winnipeg nightclub shooting, bringing city’s total homicides to 38 in 2019
One dead after Winnipeg nightclub shooting, bringing city’s total homicides to 38 in 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingWinnipeg policeMurderWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg murderLGCACitizen NightclubCitizen nightclub shootingJamshaid Wahabi murderJamshaid Wahabi shooting
