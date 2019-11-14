Citizen nightclub has liquor licence pulled by LGCA after deadly shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The doors of Citizen nightclub are closed until further notice after Manitoba’s Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority (LGCA) suspended its licence.

The downtown Winnipeg bar on Bannatyne Avenue was where Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, was shot dead on Nov. 2. He was the city’s 38th homicide of the year.

Police said Wahabi was shot multiple times. Another man was shot in the lower body and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Because the nightclub is still part of an active police investigation, the LGCA did not comment further, other than confirming the bar was served with an immediate suspension under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act, and the suspension will remain in place until further notice.

The specific section of the act, 129(1)(a), says an immediate compliance order can be issued if it’s necessary in the public interest.

