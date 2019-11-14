Menu

Features

Massive white spruce tree to be lit up in Churchill Square

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 12:44 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 12:55 pm
Holiday activities ideas with Family Fun Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: As the holiday season approaches, there is no shortage of activities for the whole family. City editor of Family Fun Edmonton Jill Footz shares her top picks.

It’s that time of year again. The massive Christmas tree that brings holiday spirit to Churchill Square will be lit up Thursday night for the holiday season.

The Downtown Business Association will flip the switch to turn on the lights at 6 p.m. The light-up event will include a celebratory countdown, carollers, free hot beverages, cookies, roasted chestnuts, bannock and maple taffy on snow.

READ MORE: 65-foot Christmas tree in place in downtown Edmonton

“Downtown Edmonton’s city lights are always bright and welcoming throughout the year, but never as much as during the holidays,” said Ian O’Donnell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association.

“This annual event is always a memorable holiday experience for everyone to share.”

This year’s tree is a 23-metre (75-foot) white spruce. It weighs about 2,800 kilograms (6,200 pounds) and is decorated with more than 8,000 LED lights.

READ MORE: Holiday Light Up hiatus means no Christmas tree in Churchill Square for 2017

The tree came from a forest management area near Whitecourt, Alta. The Millar Western Forest Management Agreement follows sustainable forest management practices, which include:

  • The harvest rate does not exceed the forest’s rate of regrowth
  • The forest is renewed using a combination of tree planting (for spruce, pine and fir stands) and natural regeneration (for aspen stands)
  • Millar Western plants 2-3 seedlings to replace each conifer tree cut down

The DBA is also collecting items for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous this year. New toys can be dropped off in one of the large donation boxes located at the square’s entrances.

READ MORE: Changes coming to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

The tree will be lit up through the holiday season until Jan. 8. After the tree comes down, it will be recycled and used for mulching, landscaping and pathways.

How Edmonton’s Christmas tree makes it way from the forest to Churchill Square
