Man, 55, dead after rural rollover in RM of Whitemouth

A 55-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Elma, Man.

RCMP said the crash took place Wednesday afternoon on the old Highway 15, when a driver from the Rural Municipality of Whitemouth lost control on the icy road and rolled his vehicle in the ditch.

The driver, who police said wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene.

Whitemouth RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.

Yesterday afternoon, Whitemouth #rcmpmb responded to single-vehicle rollover on the old Hwy 15, 3km west of Elma. The vehicle lost control, entered the ditch & rolled. Road conditions were icy. 55yo male driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died on scene. Investigation ongoing — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 14, 2019

