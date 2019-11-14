Menu

Man, 55, dead after rural rollover in RM of Whitemouth

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 12:19 pm
RCMP Whitemouth detachment.
RCMP Whitemouth detachment. RCMP Manitoba

A 55-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Elma, Man.

RCMP said the crash took place Wednesday afternoon on the old Highway 15, when a driver from the Rural Municipality of Whitemouth lost control on the icy road and rolled his vehicle in the ditch.

READ MORE: 2 people dead after separate fatal collisions in rural Manitoba

The driver, who police said wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene.

Whitemouth RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.

