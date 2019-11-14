Man, 55, dead after rural rollover in RM of Whitemouth

A 55-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Elma, Man.
RCMP said the crash took place Wednesday afternoon on the old Highway 15, when a driver from the Rural Municipality of Whitemouth lost control on the icy road and rolled his vehicle in the ditch.
The driver, who police said wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead on scene.
Whitemouth RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.
What it’s like to deliver news of a fatal collision
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS