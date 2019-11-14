Police outside home on Dufferin Avenue investigating ‘suspicious circumstance’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have been at a home at 745 Dufferin Ave. since 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

A police cruiser and the Identification Unit truck were seen parked outside the house, which was taped off, on Thursday morning.

Police outside a Dufferin Avenue home. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Police have not elaborated on the nature of the investigation other than to call it a “suspicious circumstance.”

They say there is no threat to the public.

