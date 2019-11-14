Menu

Crime

Police outside home on Dufferin Avenue investigating ‘suspicious circumstance’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 10:49 am
Police outside a Dufferin Avenue home.
Police outside a Dufferin Avenue home. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Winnipeg police have been at a home at 745 Dufferin Ave. since 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

A police cruiser and the Identification Unit truck were seen parked outside the house, which was taped off, on Thursday morning.

Police have not elaborated on the nature of the investigation other than to call it a “suspicious circumstance.”

They say there is no threat to the public.

