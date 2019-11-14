Kildonan Park re-opens after storm cleanup

Winnipeg’s Kildonan Park has officially re-opened after weeks of closure in the wake of an historic October storm.
The park was one of a number of municipal green spaces that had to shut down while city crews dealt with dangerous fallen trees and branches.
The city said Thursday that Munson, St. Vital and Crescent Drive Parks remain closed, while King’s Park was also re-opened to traffic and visitors on Nov. 9.
Winnipeg’s clean up of storm-damaged trees could take a year
