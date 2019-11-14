Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Kildonan Park re-opens after storm cleanup

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 10:51 am
Kildonan Park.
Kildonan Park. Getty Images

Winnipeg’s Kildonan Park has officially re-opened after weeks of closure in the wake of an historic October storm.

The park was one of a number of municipal green spaces that had to shut down while city crews dealt with dangerous fallen trees and branches.

READ MORE: Kildonan Park restaurant to reopen after Manitoba snowstorm forced closure

The city said Thursday that Munson, St. Vital and Crescent Drive Parks remain closed, while King’s Park was also re-opened to traffic and visitors on Nov. 9.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg’s clean up of storm-damaged trees could take a year
Winnipeg’s clean up of storm-damaged trees could take a year
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of WinnipegManitoba StormWinnipeg stormFallen TreesKildonan Parkpark re-opens
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.