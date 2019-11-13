Menu

Crime

Calgary shelter sees jump in domestic abuse against women

By Silvana Benolich Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 9:35 pm
Calgary shelter sees disturbing jump in domestic violence against women
WATCH: The Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter says it’s seen a dramatic jump in increasingly violent situations that women are facing. Silvana Benolich reports.

A local agency says the number of women facing extremely dangerous situations in Calgary has jumped dramatically.

According to the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter, the number of women being choked has jumped to 33 per cent over the last year while threats with a weapon jumped about 25 per cent.

“That type of violence is very intimate and [a] controlling type of violence and very calculated,” said Kim Ruse, CWES executive director.

“We need to be paying attention to this shift in the type of violence. We need to make sure we’re training our staff to recognize what this violence can mean for the clients we work with, and also the repercussions.”

READ MORE: Calgary domestic violence numbers, while lower, are still staggering: Calgary police

The Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter has 50 beds — and they’re at capacity.

According to the Calgary Police Service, there has been a slight reduction in total domestic violence incidents compared to last year, but 2019 is still on track to have more incidents than the five-year average.

Story continues below advertisement

“Knowing what we know now, in today’s day and age, we should not be seeing these levels,” said CPS Staff-Sgt. Paul Wozney.

“We need to start dealing with this situation at a very early age through programming in schools, having the boards of education engaged in this,” said Wozney. “It’s teaching little boys and little girls from a very early age what a healthy relationship looks like, and what it feels like, and how to communicate properly in a relationship.”

