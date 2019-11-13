Menu

Environment

Death toll rises to 4 from Australian wildfire crisis

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2019 7:32 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 7:33 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Australia wildfires: Residents rescue kangaroos, koalas as bushfires destroy their homes

The death toll for wildfires raging across Australia’s most populous state has risen to four with a man’s body found in a scorched forest in northeast New South Wales.

Police say the body was found northwest of the town of Kempsey before midnight on Wednesday. He is suspected to be a 58-year-old who lived in a nearby shed.

Climate change contributing to Australia’s wildfires emergency says World Meteorological Organization

The man had not been seen since Friday when ferocious wildfires across New South Wales killed three people and destroyed at least 150 homes.

About 60 fires continued to burn around New South Wales on Thursday morning, with 27 uncontained by more than 1,000 firefighters.

Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers says the passing of Tuesday’s “catastrophic” fire warning had not made battling blazes easier in the drought-stricken landscape.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
