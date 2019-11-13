Bill Murray shows up to Canucks game

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – Actor Bill Murray made a surprise appearance at Tuesday’s Vancouver Canucks game — along with filmmaker Peter Farrelly, a fistful of 50-50 raffle tickets, and what appears to be a Hudson’s Bay scarf.

The team has tweeted several posts showing the “Ghostbusters” star sitting beside Farrelly in the Rogers Arena crowd as the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators.

In one post Murray is seen holding a long sleeve of tickets for a raffle benefiting the Canucks for Kids Fund, which assists charities supporting children’s education, health and wellness.

In another, he’s seen in the Canucks dressing room talking to players.

His attire included a Chicago Blackhawks shirt, pageboy cap, and knitted scarf with the Hudson’s Bay signature stripes.

An article on Murray’s appearance posted on nhl.com says the Oscar-nominated comedy legend is Vancouver filming the miniseries “The Now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.