Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Bill Murray shows up to Canucks game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 4:01 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 4:02 pm

VANCOUVER – Actor Bill Murray made a surprise appearance at Tuesday’s Vancouver Canucks game — along with filmmaker Peter Farrelly, a fistful of 50-50 raffle tickets, and what appears to be a Hudson’s Bay scarf.

The team has tweeted several posts showing the “Ghostbusters” star sitting beside Farrelly in the Rogers Arena crowd as the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators.

In one post Murray is seen holding a long sleeve of tickets for a raffle benefiting the Canucks for Kids Fund, which assists charities supporting children’s education, health and wellness.

In another, he’s seen in the Canucks dressing room talking to players.

His attire included a Chicago Blackhawks shirt, pageboy cap, and knitted scarf with the Hudson’s Bay signature stripes.

An article on Murray’s appearance posted on nhl.com says the Oscar-nominated comedy legend is Vancouver filming the miniseries “The Now.”

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueVancouver CanucksCanucksVancouver sportsVancouver hockeyCanucks hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.