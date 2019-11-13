Menu

Sports

Jays name Huckaby as manager of Bisons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 12:51 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have named Ken Huckaby as manager of the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Huckaby has spent the last three seasons as Toronto’s minor league catching co-ordinator.

He first joined the Blue Jays in 2013 as the hitting coach with the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays and served in the same role the following season with class-A Lansing.

Huckaby was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 22nd round of the 1991 June amateur draft and made his major-league debut in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues with Toronto (2002-03, 2005), and also appeared with Texas, Baltimore and Boston throughout his six-year MLB career.

Huckaby is the Bisons’ fourth manager during their affiliation with the Blue Jays, joining Marty Brown (2013), Gary Allenson (2014-2016) and Bobby Meacham (2017-2019).

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
