Brock University to close and sell Hamilton Campus by 2021

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 2:54 pm
Hamilton's Brock University campus on King Street East. .
Brock University is looking for a new campus in the Hamilton area.

The university’s King Street location — which has been in operation since 2000 — is about to be put up for sale.

Execs with the university say they’re looking for new campus locations somewhere in the Hamilton-Burlington and Oakville corridor.

Vice president Greg Finn said in a release on Wednesday that updating the Hamilton property would cost too much and that a new facility could potentially accommodate a wider scope of programs.

READ MORE: Niagara police arrest second suspect in Brock U stabbing incident

“Investing in modern, purpose-built facilities is a more sensible use of resources,” said Finn, “and will directly benefit current and future students as well as faculty members. Exploring new facilities also gives us an opportunity to expand program offerings for full-time and part-time students in the HBO region.”

Finn says Brock will maintain the operations at the current location until at least the Spring of 2021 and believe the current site — on seven acres of land near the Red Hill Valley Expressway — should appeal to a developer in Hamilton’s east end.

The property will be listed for sale in the coming days.

Brock University officials respond to student criticism over handling of safety threat
Brock University officials respond to student criticism over handling of safety threat
