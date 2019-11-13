Trump ‘not watching’ impeachment hearings, spokesperson claims

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump isn’t watching the public House impeachment hearings against him.

That’s according to Stephanie Grisham, the president’s chief spokeswoman. Grisham told reporters by email that Trump is participating in meetings in the Oval Office.

She writes: “Not watching. He’s working.”

Trump is scheduled around noon to receive Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for meetings, including a separate gathering with senators invited by the White House. Trump and Erdogan are also slated to hold a joint news conference at the White House.

Trump opened Wednesday by lashing out on Twitter at the inquiry and the two career U.S. diplomats who are testifying.

NEVER TRUMPERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The inquiry focuses on a July telephone call in which Trump sought to get the leader of Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has described the conversation as “perfect.”

Earlier Wednesday, ahead of the testimonies, Trump tweeted a phrase he’s relied on since the allegations came to light: “READ THE TRANSCRIPT!”

READ THE TRANSCRIPT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019

He also tweeted “NEVER TRUMPERS!” suggesting testimony from William Taylor, the charge d’affaires in Ukraine, and George Kent, a career diplomat are among members of the foreign policy establishment that never supported him.

Taylor and Kent worked for Republican and Democratic administrations. There’s no evidence they engaged in partisan activity opposing Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

— With Global News files