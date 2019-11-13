Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Trump ‘not watching’ impeachment hearings, spokesperson claims

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2019 12:03 pm
Trump says transcript of 2nd Ukraine call to be released on Tuesday
WATCH: Trump says transcript of 2nd Ukraine call to be released on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump isn’t watching the public House impeachment hearings against him.

That’s according to Stephanie Grisham, the president’s chief spokeswoman. Grisham told reporters by email that Trump is participating in meetings in the Oval Office.

She writes: “Not watching. He’s working.”

READ MORE: Watch live: Donald Trump public impeachment hearings begin

Trump is scheduled around noon to receive Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for meetings, including a separate gathering with senators invited by the White House. Trump and Erdogan are also slated to hold a joint news conference at the White House.

Trump opened Wednesday by lashing out on Twitter at the inquiry and the two career U.S. diplomats who are testifying.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquiry focuses on a July telephone call in which Trump sought to get the leader of Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rivals.

Trump denies wrongdoing and has described the conversation as “perfect.”

Earlier Wednesday, ahead of the testimonies, Trump tweeted a phrase he’s relied on since the allegations came to light: “READ THE TRANSCRIPT!”

He also tweeted “NEVER TRUMPERS!” suggesting testimony from William Taylor, the charge d’affaires in Ukraine, and George Kent, a career diplomat are among members of the foreign policy establishment that never supported him.

Taylor and Kent worked for Republican and Democratic administrations. There’s no evidence they engaged in partisan activity opposing Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

— With Global News files

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpTrumptrump impeachmenttrump newsTrump TwitterAdam Schiffimpeachment hearingImpeachment HearingsTrump Impeachment hearingBill TaylorGeorge Kentimpeachment newsimpeachment hearings livetrump hearingtrump twitte
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.