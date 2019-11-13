Lethbridge celebrates Métis Week with flag ceremony

For Métis elder Alice Bissonette, the raising of her people’s flag outside of Lethbridge City Hall on Wednesday was a proud moment.
“It’s a wonderful feeling that the Métis are being recognized for the history that’s been left behind,” Bissonette said.
“I’m very proud to be Métis. It makes me feel good to see a flag there and it makes me feel good when I drive down the street and I can see it.”
Bissonette said there are thousands of Métis people currently residing in southern Alberta and this flag raising is representing every one of them.
She added that events like the one on Wednesday are also important for her people as they keep the unique history of the Métis alive alongside other Indigenous populations.
“Sometimes it’s difficult when you’re on traditional Blackfoot territory, but we’re so honoured that we’re able to be a part of that history,” Bissonette said.
The flag ceremony was part of the city’s celebrations for Métis Week.
Lethbridge City Hall was also home to a cultural artifact display and a traditional sash presentation on Wednesday.
Perry Stein, an Indigenous relations adviser for the City of Lethbridge, received one of the sashes.
Stein said he is grateful for the recognition, however, he said the city deserves most of the credit for its continued work in supporting the Lethbridge Métis population.
“Lethbridge is home to over 10,000 Indigenous peoples, from Blackfoot peoples to Métis peoples,” Stein said.
“It’s important for the City of Lethbridge to maintain a relationship not only with the citizens who are Indigenous, but also with the organizations that are in the city to support and serve them.”
