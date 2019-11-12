Maple Ridge to debate ‘aggressive’ panhandling ban, which critics say criminalizes poverty

Send this page to someone via email

Maple Ridge city council is debating a controversial motion Tuesday that would ban what the city calls “aggressive” panhandling.

The “Safer Streets Bylaw” would make it an offence for people to “sit or lie on a street in a manner which obstructs or impedes” convenient pedestrian passage, or to ask for money after someone has said “no.”

It would also ban panhandling within 10 metres of a bank or credit union, an ATM, a bus stop, a daycare, a liquor store or a cannabis store.

1:48 More Maple Ridge homeless camps spark fire fears More Maple Ridge homeless camps spark fire fears

It would further ban asking people in their vehicles for money, or panhandling after sundown.

Anyone who breaks the bylaw could be on the hook for a fine of $100.

Story continues below advertisement

Ivan Drury, an activist with the group Alliance Against Displacement, characterized the bylaw as the latest salvo in an “offensive” by the city against its homeless population.

“Mayor [Mike] Morden and counsellor Gordie Robson are framing it as though it’s aggressive panhandling,” said Drury.

“But there is no such thing as aggressive or not aggressive, or deserving or non-deserving poor or homeless people. There is just the the government’s treatment of homeless people as if there’s something wrong with them.”

1:54 Demonstration held in support of panhandler facing court action by City of Penticton Demonstration held in support of panhandler facing court action by City of Penticton

Drury said concerns from businesses and local residents about crime and safety were a matter of “perception,” arguing that it is the city’s street population who are more vulnerable, and who he said rarely receive positive attention from police.

“This law will criminalize the presence of homeless people in public, it will criminalize poor people for being poor, and for doing necessary survival things to deal with their poverty,” he said.

READ MORE: Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge homeless camp

Maple Ridge is just the latest B.C. community to consider a panhandling bylaw. Penticton passed a bylaw in June which makes it illegal to sit on the sidewalk or risk a $100 fine.

Story continues below advertisement

In July, Salmon Arm passed its own legislation which could see panhandlers hit with a $50 fine.

In September, Maple Ridge moved again to clear the long-running Anita Place homeless camp, with its remaining 51 campers to be housed in temporary supportive housing on Burnette Street.