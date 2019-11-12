Police investigate deadly crash on Edmonton’s northeastern outskirts

Police confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that a crash on Edmonton’s ring road earlier in the day resulted in a fatality.
Shortly after 2 p.m., police said the northbound lanes on Anthony Henday Drive between Yellowhead Trail and Aurum Road were closed because of a collision. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., they confirmed someone had died as a result of the crash.
A Global News crew at the scene saw a badly damaged car and a pickup truck that had flipped upside down at the site of the crash.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area until police cleared the scene.
