Traffic

Police investigate deadly crash on Edmonton’s northeastern outskirts

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 6:42 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 6:45 pm
Shortly after 2 p.m., Edmonton police said the northbound lanes on Anthony Henday Drive between Yellowhead Trail and Aurum Road were closed because of a collision. Cam Cook/ Global News

Police confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that a crash on Edmonton’s ring road earlier in the day resulted in a fatality.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police said the northbound lanes on Anthony Henday Drive between Yellowhead Trail and Aurum Road were closed because of a collision. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., they confirmed someone had died as a result of the crash.

A Global News crew at the scene saw a badly damaged car and a pickup truck that had flipped upside down at the site of the crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until police cleared the scene.

More to come…

