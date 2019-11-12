Menu

Saskatoon Secret Santa begins

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 6:05 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 6:07 pm
The Saskatoon Secret Santa campaign seeks to help 800 families this year.
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark lights the Christmas tree at City Hall to launch to Secret Santa campaign. Devon Latchuk / Global News

The 36th annual Secret Santa campaign began in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place at city hall and Mayor Charlie Clark lit the lights and placed the first gift under the Christmas tree.

The first monetary donation came from the Saskatoon Co-op, which presented the Secret Santa Foundation with a cheque for $15,000.

According to a statement, the foundation has helped 100,000 children since 1983 and aims to help at least 800 more this year.

Unwrapped toys, books, nonperishable food items and cash can be donated at the exhibit at city hall or at other locations around the city.

The Secret Santa campaign was founded by Denny Carr, a former radio personality. It became a registered charity in 1999 after Carr passed away.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City HallCharlie ClarkSecret SantaMayor Charlie ClarkHoliday SpiritSecret Santa FoundationSaskatoon Secret Santa
