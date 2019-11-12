Menu

Coquihalla Highway closed southbound near Hope, B.C. after vehicle collision

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 4:52 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 5:41 pm
A serious crash forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday.
A serious crash forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday. Dawn Grey

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound north of Hope, B.C., after a vehicle crashed near the Carolin Mine Road exit.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services told Global News two people were injured in the single-vehicle accident.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 10:56 a.m. and dispatched three paramedic ground units and a paramedic specialist to the scene.

Two patients were transported to hospital. One in serious condition and one in critical condition.

Weather prevented BCEHS from launching an air ambulance helicopter, according to spokesperson Shannon Miller.

READ MORE: Freezing rain forecast for Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector

DriveBC says Highway 5 is closed in one direction between Peers Creek Road and Exit 192 for nine kilometres. Northbound traffic is moving again and drivers should expect delays.

The ministry said an assessment is in progress and there is no estimated time of re-opening.

Highway 5 is closed in one directions due to a vehicle incident south of Carolin Mine Road Exit.
Highway 5 is closed in one directions due to a vehicle incident south of Carolin Mine Road Exit. Google Maps

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes such as Highway 1 or Highway 3.

Halskov said road conditions were wet and it was raining at the time, but it’s unknown if that played a factor in the collision.

