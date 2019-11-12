Coquihalla Highway closed southbound near Hope, B.C. after vehicle collision

Send this page to someone via email

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound north of Hope, B.C., after a vehicle crashed near the Carolin Mine Road exit.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services told Global News two people were injured in the single-vehicle accident.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 10:56 a.m. and dispatched three paramedic ground units and a paramedic specialist to the scene.

Two patients were transported to hospital. One in serious condition and one in critical condition.

Weather prevented BCEHS from launching an air ambulance helicopter, according to spokesperson Shannon Miller.

DriveBC says Highway 5 is closed in one direction between Peers Creek Road and Exit 192 for nine kilometres. Northbound traffic is moving again and drivers should expect delays.

UPDATE – #BCHwy5 SB CLOSED due to a vehicle incident south of Carolin Mine Road Exit. Northbound is OPEN. Assessment in progress. Consider using an alternate route: #BCHwy1 or #BCHwy3. Details: https://t.co/k0PP3IoG9h — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 12, 2019

The ministry said an assessment is in progress and there is no estimated time of re-opening.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes such as Highway 1 or Highway 3.

Halskov said road conditions were wet and it was raining at the time, but it’s unknown if that played a factor in the collision.

