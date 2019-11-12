Menu

Canada

Fraternity brother run over by another in Oshawa scavenger hunt game gone wrong

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 4:28 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ontario Tech University fraternity brother was run over by accident by another brother in a scavenger hunt game gone wrong in Oshawa on Saturday.

Durham police said officers were called to the campus on Simcoe Street North for reports of a man who had been run over by a vehicle at around 8:10 p.m.

Police said a 20-year-old student was found with serious injuries, including a broken leg and shoulder on Commencement Drive.

Investigators said the student was playing a game called “Capture the Brick” with other fraternity members when he thought he had found the brick in a white 2020 Mini Cooper.

READ MORE: Oshawa Camaro owner reunited with car after pair takes it on joyride

In an effort to stop the car from leaving, police said the student laid down in front of it. However, another participant, not knowing his friend was in front of the vehicle, got into the car and ran him over.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the victim was taken to hospital but that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

No charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cst. hutcheson of Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3810 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Durham Police Ontario Tech University Oshawa Fraternity
