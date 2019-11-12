Menu

Environment

Coyote rescue mission a success in Oakville

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 12, 2019 4:17 pm
The animal services team has rescued a coyote in distress in Oakville.
There’s a happy ending for a beleaguered coyote and animal lovers in Halton Region.

The Oakville and Milton Humane Society has found and rescued a coyote that was in distress, with its head stuck in a container.

The search for the coyote started in Bronte Creek Provincial Park last Tuesday and it reached its conclusion on Monday night, despite the blustery weather, when an animal protective services team located and was able to assist the animal.

READ MORE: Humane Society searching for coyote in distress in Oakville

The Humane Society says the coyote is now recovering at a wildlife refuge in Jarvis.

The rescue prompted an outpouring of thanks on social media, along with reminders about the dangers of littering.

Bronte Creek Provincial ParkOakville and Milton Humane SocietyOakville coyotecoyote containercoyote rescueOakville humane society
