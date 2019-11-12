Coyote rescue mission a success in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a happy ending for a beleaguered coyote and animal lovers in Halton Region.

The Oakville and Milton Humane Society has found and rescued a coyote that was in distress, with its head stuck in a container.

Great work by our amazing Animal Protective Services team who braved darkness and a fierce winter storm to safely rescue a coyote with a plastic container stuck completely over its head. The container was removed and the coyote is recovering at Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge. pic.twitter.com/af9M0I6px0 — Oakville Humane (@OakvilleHumane) November 12, 2019

The search for the coyote started in Bronte Creek Provincial Park last Tuesday and it reached its conclusion on Monday night, despite the blustery weather, when an animal protective services team located and was able to assist the animal.

The Humane Society says the coyote is now recovering at a wildlife refuge in Jarvis.

The rescue prompted an outpouring of thanks on social media, along with reminders about the dangers of littering.

