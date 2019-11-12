Metro Vancouver transit strike: Bus disruptions to begin Friday if no deal is reached, union says

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing representing 5,000 Metro Vancouver transit operators and maintenance workers says job action will escalate on Friday if a deal isn’t reached with the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC).

Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle says he has notified CMBC that the union is prepared to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. If a deal isn’t reached, Unifor has instructed drivers to refuse all overtime shifts on Friday, which will lead to disruptions of bus schedules.

“We will also consider additional days next week and in the weeks to come where drivers will join with maintenance workers on the overtime ban,” he said.

McGarrigle has previously said such a ban would eliminate 10 to 15 per cent of service across the region.

“Ultimately, disruption will continue to escalate until a full strike will occur,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Six SeaBus sailings have been cancelled for Tuesday.

Workers have been without a contract since the end of March, and the union says its members are increasingly stretched amid surging ridership on the Metro Vancouver transit system.

The union alleges CMBC’s latest offer does not adequately address concerns about those working conditions, including guaranteeing minimum break times.

“Simply put, TransLink is an unaccountable public transportation authority that is OK with enduring a labour dispute, and they hope that the public will side with them and their high-paid executives rather than the workers who make the system run every day,” McGarrigle said.

CMBC President Michael McDaniel said the company welcomes a return to the negotiating table.

“We are encouraged by this development and look forward to reaching an agreement which works for all parties involved,” he said in a statement.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver transit dispute sees more SeaBus sailings cancelled on Remembrance Day

CMBC has said meeting the union’s wage demands would cost the company $680 million over 10 years. The company has counter-offered $71 million over 10 years, calling it “fiscally responsible.”

— With files from Jennifer Palma and Sean Boynton