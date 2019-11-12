Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating suspected vehicle arson in Dartmouth

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 1:13 pm
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in Oct. 2019.
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in Oct. 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an arson that occurred in Dartmouth over the weekend.

Police say they received a report that a vehicle parked at a residence on Lapierre Crescent had been set on fire sometime either Sunday evening or Monday morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

Halifax police say they believe the fire was set intentionally and are investigating the incident as an arson.

Anyone with information about the incident or video footage of the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.

