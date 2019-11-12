Halifax police investigating suspected vehicle arson in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an arson that occurred in Dartmouth over the weekend.

Police say they received a report that a vehicle parked at a residence on Lapierre Crescent had been set on fire sometime either Sunday evening or Monday morning.

READ MORE: Man, woman face murder charges in Cape Breton in death of Stephen Richard Rose

No one was injured in the incident.

Halifax police say they believe the fire was set intentionally and are investigating the incident as an arson.

1:36 Fredericton house fire being treated as arson Fredericton house fire being treated as arson

Anyone with information about the incident or video footage of the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement