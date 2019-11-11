Menu

Crime

Man, woman face murder charges in Cape Breton in death of Stephen Richard Rose

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2019 3:57 pm
.
. Marieke Walsh/Global News File

Two Cape Breton residents are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face murder charges in the death of a 41-year-old man.

Thirty-seven year old Joey Evong and 33-year-old Jessica Anne MacDonald, both of Sydney, N.S., are charged with the first-degree murder of Stephen Richard Rose, also a Sydney resident.

READ MORE: Newfoundland man dies after single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton

Investigators with Cape Breton Regional Police found Rose’s body at a home on Rotary Drive in Sydney last Tuesday night.

Police arrested MacDonald on Friday in New Waterford and Evong on Saturday in Sydney.

READ MORE: Halifax fire remain on scene of blaze at CN Rail commercial building

Both have been remanded into custody pending their court appearance.

Story continues below advertisement

Police says the suspects and victim knew to each other, and they are not looking for any other suspects in the incident.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
