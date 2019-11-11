Man, woman face murder charges in Cape Breton in death of Stephen Richard Rose

Send this page to someone via email

Two Cape Breton residents are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face murder charges in the death of a 41-year-old man.

Thirty-seven year old Joey Evong and 33-year-old Jessica Anne MacDonald, both of Sydney, N.S., are charged with the first-degree murder of Stephen Richard Rose, also a Sydney resident.

Investigators with Cape Breton Regional Police found Rose’s body at a home on Rotary Drive in Sydney last Tuesday night.

Police arrested MacDonald on Friday in New Waterford and Evong on Saturday in Sydney.

Both have been remanded into custody pending their court appearance.

Police says the suspects and victim knew to each other, and they are not looking for any other suspects in the incident.