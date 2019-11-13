Watch live: Donald Trump public impeachment hearings begin

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of private testimonies, the impeachment hearings into Donald Trump’s conduct have opened up to the public.

The main issues is whether Trump’s actions when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden’s son is impeachable conduct.

The hearings will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. Watch live in the player above, or follow along in the live blog below.

READ MORE: Public impeachment hearings: What to look out for

Story continues below advertisement

Once these public hearings conclude, the committee will summarize its findings in a report and send it to the House Judiciary Committee.