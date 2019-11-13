Menu

Watch live: Donald Trump public impeachment hearings begin

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 7:30 am
The U.S. Capitol is seen as the House is set to begin public impeachment inquiry hearings as lawmakers debate whether to remove President Donald Trump from office, in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. At left is the Peace Monument. .
The U.S. Capitol is seen as the House is set to begin public impeachment inquiry hearings as lawmakers debate whether to remove President Donald Trump from office, in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. At left is the Peace Monument. . (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

After weeks of private testimonies, the impeachment hearings into Donald Trump’s conduct have opened up to the public.

The main issues is whether Trump’s actions when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden’s son is impeachable conduct.

The hearings will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. Watch live in the player above, or follow along in the live blog below.

First up is William B. Taylor, a longtime U.S. diplomat and charge d’affaires in Ukraine. In private testimonies, Taylor has reportedly said that there was a quid pro quo, saying Trump held back military aid until the country agreed to investigate the Biden family. After him, the House Intelligence Committee will interview George Kent, the deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau.
Once these public hearings conclude, the committee will summarize its findings in a report and send it to the House Judiciary Committee.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
