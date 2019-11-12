Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph’s Stone Road Mall food court to close for 11-month renovation

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 12, 2019 1:33 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 2:30 pm
Guelph's Stone Road Mall will shutter its food court for 11 months in order to complete renovations.
Guelph's Stone Road Mall will shutter its food court for 11 months in order to complete renovations. Matt Carty / Global News

The owners of Guelph’s Stone Road Mall say its food court will close in the new year for an 11-month renovation project.

The project is scheduled to get underway on Jan. 10, 2020, and all of the restaurants in the food court area will be off limits until November 2020.

The mall’s owner, Primaris, says some restaurants will remain open, including Burger’s Priest, Cultures/Thai Express, Dairy Queen, Pizza Pizza, Starbucks and Tim Hortons.

READ MORE: Stone Road Mall replacing former Sears location with new wing

It’s unclear whether any restaurants will be removed or added from the food court during the renovation.

The mall’s east wing is currently being rebuilt to accommodate three new “large national retailers.” Three standalone pad sites are also being built nearby in the parking lot as well.

Story continues below advertisement

That project is expected to be completed next year.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphStone Road MallGuelph mallStone Road Mall GuelphGuelph mall food court closedPrimarisStone Road Mall food courtStone Road Mall food court closedStone Road Mall food court renovationStone Road Mall renovations
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.