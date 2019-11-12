Guelph’s Stone Road Mall food court to close for 11-month renovation

The owners of Guelph’s Stone Road Mall say its food court will close in the new year for an 11-month renovation project.
The project is scheduled to get underway on Jan. 10, 2020, and all of the restaurants in the food court area will be off limits until November 2020.
The mall’s owner, Primaris, says some restaurants will remain open, including Burger’s Priest, Cultures/Thai Express, Dairy Queen, Pizza Pizza, Starbucks and Tim Hortons.
It’s unclear whether any restaurants will be removed or added from the food court during the renovation.
The mall’s east wing is currently being rebuilt to accommodate three new “large national retailers.” Three standalone pad sites are also being built nearby in the parking lot as well.
That project is expected to be completed next year.
