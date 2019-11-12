Guelph’s Stone Road Mall food court to close for 11-month renovation

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of Guelph’s Stone Road Mall say its food court will close in the new year for an 11-month renovation project.

The project is scheduled to get underway on Jan. 10, 2020, and all of the restaurants in the food court area will be off limits until November 2020.

The mall’s owner, Primaris, says some restaurants will remain open, including Burger’s Priest, Cultures/Thai Express, Dairy Queen, Pizza Pizza, Starbucks and Tim Hortons.

READ MORE: Stone Road Mall replacing former Sears location with new wing

It’s unclear whether any restaurants will be removed or added from the food court during the renovation.

The mall’s east wing is currently being rebuilt to accommodate three new “large national retailers.” Three standalone pad sites are also being built nearby in the parking lot as well.

Story continues below advertisement

That project is expected to be completed next year.

We've got big news. Our Food Court will be closed starting January 10th as we make way for a new, improved dining experience. Check back often to stay up-to-date as more details are announced! pic.twitter.com/Yv3Xr7Sq2C — Stone Road Mall (@stoneroadmall) November 11, 2019